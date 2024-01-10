Multiple San Fernando Valley businesses broken into overnight

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple businesses were burglarized in the San Fernando Valley overnight, and the suspects involved remain outstanding.

Surveillance video shows the three hooded and masked men who kicked down the door of Yonder Coffee on Balboa Boulevard before they entered around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Once inside, the burglars proceeded to rifle through the drawers behind the checkout counter. They were in and out of the place in less than a minute.

It was the store's third break-in in three years.

"It's something that now we're learning since it's our third time. It's almost like is this going to be a norm? It's not something that we want to be having to go through again, so we're going to take extra precautions on our part," said owner Belle Cagas.

There wasn't any cash left out and the criminals left without taking anything valuable, but the door damage will cost the coffee shop.

It was just one of a few other break-ins in the Northridge area overnight.

Just six minutes away, Halal Kitchen Cafe on Parthenia Street was being boarded up Wednesday morning after the front door was also smashed in.

At Ebenezer Salvadorean Restaurant across the street, a plastic sheet was seen over their door. Employees there say they got away with cash.

At least one other business in the area was also hit.

It's unclear if all the break-ins were carried out by the same suspects.