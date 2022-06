NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman became trapped in the wreckage of a pickup truck after slamming into a tree in Northridge Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.LAFD firefighters cut open the roof of the car to rescue the trapped driver.The driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, LAFD said.The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of Chatsworth Street and Vanalden Avenue. Debris from the wreckage littered the sidewalk.There were no other injuries, according to the fire department.The cause of the crash is under investigation.