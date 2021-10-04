Firefighters responding to small explosion at Northridge commercial building

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are responding to a small explosion at a commercial building in Northridge.The explosion was reported at 2:42 p.m. in the 18300 block of West Eddy Street. One person was reportedly transported to a local hospital for injuries.When firefighters arrived on scene, light smoke was showing from a shipping container on the property.Aerial footage from AIR7 HD indicated there was light damage to the exterior of the building.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.