New Northridge homeless shelter named after late 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek to open May 17

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Trebek Center is now open. It's a 23,000-square-foot, 107-bed facility that will not only offer its residents a place to sleep, but also provide mental health services.

For some 60 years, the piece of Northridge property was a skating rink.

Generations have come there to have some family fun, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.

Thanks to a generous $500,000 gift from the Alex Trebek family, that started the fundraising efforts to help purchase the property and turn it into housing for the homeless.

"There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors and that's a good thing," Trebek once said on Jeopardy!

Nearly a year and a half after his death, the Trebek Center is ready to welcome residents.

It's the second time the Trebek family has worked with Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission to raise money to open a homeless shelter in the San Fernando Valley.

The center will open its doors Tuesday, May 17 to those experiencing homelessness. They have an open house from May 13 through May 15.

"Somehow, someway I know Alex is aware of this center," said Jean Trebek, Alex's widow. "I know he had a strong conviction and a determination in his own way to make it work. "

The city of Los Angeles and private donors came up with the funds to build the center.

"This center will be a life transformation center, a chance for people to get a second chance in life," said Ken Craft with Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. "To get renewed dreams. Their vision ignited. To start over."

