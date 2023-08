NORTHRIDGE, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday was investigating an officer-involved shooting in Northridge.

The shooting happened around 11:11 a.m. on the 18400 block of Malden Street, according to the department.

Details about what led up to the incident were not available. It's unclear if anybody was struck by gunfire.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.