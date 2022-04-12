Community & Events

Popular Porto's Bakery opens highly-anticipated new location in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People lined up to grab their favorite pastries and cakes from Porto's Bakery in Northridge ahead of its highly-anticipated grand opening.

The popular Cuban bakery and cafe finally opened its doors at the new location Tuesday after some delays due to the pandemic. The new storefront is located at the Northridge Fashion Center in the old Sears Auto Center building.

Family matriarch Rosa Porto started the business decades ago, opening the first local storefront back in 1976. She died two years ago but the family still carries on her legacy.

Rosa Porto, the founder of the beloved Porto's Bakery & Cafe has passed away at the age of 89, the family announced.



Her daughter, Betty Porto, said it was an emotional day.

"I tell people she's everywhere. Everything that you see in this place wouldn't have been possible without her passion, her tenacity, her love of baking and making pastries. It all started with her," she said.

With the new store in Northridge, Porto's now has six locations across Southern California.

