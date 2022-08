5 in custody after stolen car pursuit ends in crash in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in Norwalk on Monday morning.

Police say they were trying to pull over a suspected stolen car when the driver took off on the 605 Freeway. The driver crashed into another car after exiting the freeway at Imperial Highway.

The person in the other car was taken to the hospital, and five people in the stolen car were taken into custody.