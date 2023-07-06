LA nursing home workers join statewide protest, demand more staffing

L.A. nursing home workers protested against Brius Healthcare, the largest nursing home operator in the state of California. They say the company doesn't provide adequate working conditions and wages are too low.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nursing home workers in Los Angeles on Wednesday joined a statewide protest against Brius Healthcare facilities.

They claim there's a high turnover, which has led to serious understaffing.

According to workers, the company does not provide adequate working conditions and the wages are too low. Therefore, they cannot ensure all residents receive the care they deserve.

Brius Healthcare is the largest nursing home operator in the state of California.

"They have been violating safety regulations, and one of the biggest things is they're causing dangerous understaffing," said Carmen Roberts, executive vice president of SEIU Local 2015.

Nursing home workers also said that safe staffing saves lives.

The company has faced lawsuits in the past, most recently for COVID-related deaths.

Eyewitness News reached out to Brius Healthcare facilities for comment but haven't heard back.