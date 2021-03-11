New York to end mandatory quarantine for domestic travel

NEW YORK -- Domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. state or territory starting April 1.While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Individuals should continue strict adherence of all safety guidelines to stop the spread -- wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings."This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down. To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he "has concerns" about lifting the quarantine restrictions statewide, and noted the city was not consulted about the change."I believe in local control, and here's another case where New York City was not consulted," he said. "Even though we are one of the biggest cities in the world and 43% of the state's population, we were not consulted."Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:*Continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14;*Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated);*Immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.