Surveillance video shows robbers stealing $50,000 in merchandise from Givenchy store in New York

A high-end robbery at a Givenchy store in SoHo is highlighting a recent uptick in burglaries in the area. Lauren Glassberg has more.

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for four thieves who stole roughly $50,000 in merchandise from an upscale store in New York City's SoHo, which comes at a time when the neighborhood has experienced an uptick in burglaries.

Several robbers broke into a Givenchy store located at 94 Greene Street using a hammer on Feb. 11 around 7:30 a.m.

The thieves had the Givenchy store all to themselves, several hours before the store even opened.

Cameras caught them as they picked through pricey merchandise and loaded their bags full of it.

"It's extremely brazen and it's not the first time you've heard of something like this in the city," one woman said.

The Givenchy shop, like so many others in the area have guards. It's not clear what time the guard started that day, but later, wood was placed over the glass door which the burglars broke.

Bags and clothes go for thousands at this Givenchy store and can easily be resold.

While the city isn't seeing a spike in burglaries as a whole, SoHo is seeing an uptick. Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 12, there were 12 burglaries in SoHo. That's up from the same period last year when there were nine.

"It's really crazy that people have the audacity to just run in the store, it doesn't matter if its designer or mom and pop, it's a simple fact of don't break the law," one woman said.

Police are looking for four suspects, meanwhile, a couple visiting from Washington D.C. were mindful about what may have prompted the crime.

"People when they get hungry, they do things that often times we can't even imagine doing but there's obviously a need of some type so unfortunately as we continue to have this gap in wealth stuff like this will probably continue to happen," tourist Pierre Edwards said.

There were no injuries in the Feb. 11 incident, but the burglars made off with $50,000 in merchandise.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.