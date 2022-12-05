Young boy snatches packages from 2 Oak Park homes, spotted getting in 2 different getaway vehicles

In the first incident, the homeowner said their package had been sitting at their home on Sunny Brook Court for just two hours before it was snatched.

OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A young boy was caught on video stealing packages from two different homes in Oak Park last week.

In the first incident, the homeowner said their package had been sitting at their home on Sunny Brook Court for just two hours before it was snatched.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the boy running up to the home, grabbing the package and running into a white getaway car.

In the second incident, the same boy is seen grabbing another package from another home nearby but is seen getting into a different getaway car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.