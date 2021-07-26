Society

California paramedics assigned to Dixie Fire save boy drowning in hotel pool

EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland paramedics assigned to Dixie Fire save drowning boy

REDDING, Calif. -- Talk about right place, right time.

Paramedics from Oakland assigned to the Dixie Fire saved a boy's life at their hotel.



They were at a hotel in Redding when they heard the child's mother scream.

Paramedics rushed towards the screams and found a 10-year-old boy who had no pulse and was still partially in the pool.

They gave him CPR.

Moments later, he sat up and cried.

RELATED: Florida boy, 7, swims 1 hour to shore to get help for family after boating mishap

"Sigh of relief. sigh relief. It's funny as paramedics, as kids cry that's good, that means they have an airway," Tom Schwedhelm with Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection District said.

"I do have kids, I have four. So you know like it's hard not to look at a kid and go, hey it could be my kid," Jarred Neal with Oakland Fire Department said.

CAL FIRE of Butte County posted the video on twitter.

It's getting a lot of comments with one person posting, "That's what super heroes look like to me no cape needed."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacalifornia wildfiresdrowningherowildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kern County deputy killed, another wounded in shootout
SoCal seeing heavy rain, thunderstorms Monday
Kolby Story: Family seeks answers after remains of missing woman found
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer in Santa Monica
Man shot in leg after collision on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Man arrested for slashing people at Whittier quinceañera
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
Show More
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to speak on vaccination efforts
LA averaging more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19 per day
All eyes on Stafford as Rams open OC training camp
Passport backlog: Hundreds line up early for Van Nuys event
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News