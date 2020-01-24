Raiders officially add Las Vegas to their name

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- The Oakland Raiders are now officially the Las Vegas Raiders.Nevada's Gov. Steve Sisolak and team owner Mark Davis held an official renaming ceremony Wednesday at the new Allegiant Stadium."The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in LA. Both cities will always be part of our DNA," Davis said. "But today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history."Construction work continues on the stadium, which is expected to be open in time for next season.The NFL officially approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas in March 2017.The team will base training and business operations in Henderson and play home games at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, located on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.Las Vegas will also host this year's NFL draft, coming up in April.