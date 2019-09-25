Orange County authorities determining if more than one suspect responsible for series of attacks

By ABC7.com staff
Several incidents in one general area have Orange County authorities trying to figure out if they have a serial attacker on the loose.

One of the four most recent attacks happened Tuesday morning.

A woman says a man grabbed her along the Aliso Creek Hiking Trail but he ran off after she screamed.

An 11-year-old girl said the same thing happened to her last week as she was walking her dog along the same trail.

Police have put out a sketch of the suspect.

In an additional incident last week, a 16-year-old girl said she was walking home along the same trail when she was touched by a man.

A 12-year-old girl reported a similar incident earlier this month.

Authorities are not sure if all four incidents are related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyattacksuspect images
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Local Keller Williams holds self-defense class after realtor is groped
LA County unanimously passes first vote to ban sale of flavored tobacco
SCE considering shutting off power to thousands of customers
Bringing a little joy to pediatric patients: Disney's "Team of Heroes" pays visit to LAC+USC hospital
Planet Venus could have had life, NASA says
Costco adding self-serve checkout across SoCal
Show More
Terrence Howard's kids steal the spotlight at Walk of Fame ceremony
Kamala Harris makes campaign stops at Wiltern, Guelaguetza
California halts prison gang peacemaking effort
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs from burning home in Lake Elsinore
Realtor attacked by man at open house in Encino: Video
More TOP STORIES News