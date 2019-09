Orange County authorities determining if more than one suspect responsible for series of attacks

Several incidents in one general area have Orange County authorities trying to figure out if they have a serial attacker on the loose.One of the four most recent attacks happened Tuesday morning.A woman says a man grabbed her along the Aliso Creek Hiking Trail but he ran off after she screamed.An 11-year-old girl said the same thing happened to her last week as she was walking her dog along the same trail.Police have put out a sketch of the suspect.In an additional incident last week, a 16-year-old girl said she was walking home along the same trail when she was touched by a man.A 12-year-old girl reported a similar incident earlier this month Authorities are not sure if all four incidents are related.