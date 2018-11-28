A police chase ended in the Tustin area with the driver and passenger in custody. Two children were also found in the car, CHP said.The chase began in the San Juan Capistrano area, traveled up the northbound 5 Freeway and ended near Red Hill Avenue after CHP conducted a successful PIT maneuver.The driver and passenger were taken into custody. Two children were found in the backseat of the vehicle.One of the children appeared to need some type of medical attention, but the child's exact condition was not known. That child was seen being loaded onto an ambulance at the scene.The initial reason for the chase was not immediately known.