Coast Guard searching for swimmer gone missing off coast of Corona del Mar

Coast Guard searching for swimmer gone missing off OC coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a swimmer who disappeared off the coast of Corona del Mar in Newport Beach Saturday.

The 48-year-old man was last spotted wearing a pair of blue biker shorts, and did not return to shore when he was expected.

The Coast Guard has deployed both a ship and a helicopter from Point Mugu to help in the search.

The agency posted a picture of the man on Twitter but did not identify him by name.

Anyone who might know the man's location is urged to call authorities at (310) 521-3801.



