Orange County Democrats call for investigation into sexual harassment allegations at DA's office

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer talks during a news conference at the Orange Police Department headquarters in Orange, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

ORANGE, Calif. -- The Democratic Party of Orange County is calling for an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the office of O.C. District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Four female prosecutors in the DAs office filed claims that they, as well as a 16-year-old intern, were sexually harassed by staff. They say Spitzer retaliated against an alleged victim, and the abusive behavior was known for years.

The county's Democratic Party Chairwoman Ada Briceño Thursday called on the Orange County Office of Independent Review to launch the investigation.

"An independent review of the District Attorney's office is needed to build the trust that all of us --including Orange County's victims of sexual assault and harassment -- desperately need," Briceño stated.

Spitzer's office referred back to a February statement, which read in part:

"The employee accused of harassment was immediately put on leave after an initial investigation by OCDA. The employee chose to resign from the office during the ongoing investigation."

Spitzer also denied having seen any of the alleged harassment or being told about it.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland welcomes back guests after 13-month closure
Eli Broad, philanthropist who helped reshape LA, dies at 87
OC woman's death after vaccination spurs concern from family
76,000 CA inmates to be released early as state trims prison population
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army says
Biden administration to return billions in border wall funding
Christopher Eisinger: Jury finds negligence in Anaheim police death
Show More
Rams select receiver Tutu Atwell in draft's 2nd round
Here's when Hawaii plans to drop COVID-19 test requirement
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
Man arrested in 1980 murder, sexual assault of OC woman
Mentorship program aims to ease transition from high school to college
More TOP STORIES News