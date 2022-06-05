Driver slams pickup truck into home in city of Orange; arrested for DUI

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected drunk driver is in custody after slamming his pickup truck through the front of a house in the city of Orange.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Katella Avenue.

Police say the truck driver got into an accident on the road moments before slamming into the home.

Officials say there were people inside the home at the time of the crash. Fortunately, no one inside was injured.

The truck driver was arrested for DUI and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The Orange Fire Department says the home may have to be red-tagged due to the structural damage of the home, and damage to the gas meter.

The investigation is ongoing.

