Raging tree fire spreads, burns mobile homes and carport in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (CNS) -- A tree fire in Fullerton Saturday afternoon spread to mobile homes and a carport, destroying a number of vehicles.

The fire in the 1300 block of West Valencia Drive was reported at 2:45 p.m., according to Fullerton police.

Fullerton Fire Department with assistance from surrounding fire departments knocked down the blaze shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Register.

Valencia Drive between Euclid Street and Basque Avenue were closed by officials.

A Fullerton firefighter suffered a heat-related injury and was hospitalized for treatment, according to the newspaper.

The total damage was still being determined. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.



