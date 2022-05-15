Raging tree fire spreads, burns mobile homes and carport in Fullerton

The fire in the 1300 block of West Valencia Drive was reported at 2:45 p.m., according to Fullerton police.
Fullerton Fire Department with assistance from surrounding fire departments knocked down the blaze shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Register.
Valencia Drive between Euclid Street and Basque Avenue were closed by officials.
A Fullerton firefighter suffered a heat-related injury and was hospitalized for treatment, according to the newspaper.
The total damage was still being determined. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
