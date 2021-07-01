Mission Viejo nurse arrested for alleged sexual assault of 3 hospital patients

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A nurse at a Mission Viejo hospital has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of three female patients and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

Paul Alden Miller, 56, of San Clemente was arrested Wednesday morning for sexual elder abuse and sexual battery.

Investigators say Miller sexually assaulted three female patients, ages 22, 68 and 56, in separate incidents earlier this year.

Miller has been a registered nurse for six years and was working at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo when the assaults allegedly occurred.

He is being held on $100,000 bail at Orange County Jail.

Investigators are concerned there may have been additional alleged victims.

Miller worked at Providence Mission Hospital from January 2017 to April 2021. He previously worked at El Centro Regional Medical Center from January 2016 to January 2017. He worked at Sharp Hospital in Chula Vista from December 2014 to May 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7419 or submit an anonymous tip to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).
