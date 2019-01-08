Orange County Chase: Murder suspect in custody after pursuit from OC to San Diego County

A murder suspect from Anaheim was taken into custody Tuesday after leading police on a chase that ended in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KABC) --
The chase was first reported around 8 a.m. as the suspect fled officers on the southbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim. The suspect fled down the 5 through Santa Ana.

The chase came to an end near Del Mar Heights Road on the southbound 5 Freeway, which was temporarily shut down as the suspect ditched his vehicle and tried to make a run for it down an embankment.

Officers caught up to him quickly and took him into custody. The Anaheim Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were both involved in the investigation.

Details surrounding the murder were not immediately released.
