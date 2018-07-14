June 19 - vegetation fire at 2535 N. Main St. in Santa Ana

June 27 - illegal burn at 2600 N. Main St. in Santa Ana

July 5 - vegetation fire at 2600 N. Santiago St. in Santa Ana

July 5 - vegetation fire at Clemensen Avenue and Larchmont Avenue in Santa Ana

July 9 - tree fire at 602 W. Park Lane in Santa Ana

July 9 - vegetation fire along eastbound 22 Freeway and southbound 5 Freeway in Santa Ana

July 10 - vegetation fire at 402 W. Park Lane in Santa Ana

July 10 - vegetation fire at E. Memory Lane and S. Lawson Way in Santa Ana

July 11 - two vegetation fires at S. Glassell Street and service road 22 in Orange

July 11 - vegetation fire at Santiago Park in Santa Ana

July 12 - vegetation fire 1125 W. Riviera in Santa Ana

July 12 - vegetation fire at S. Cambridge Street and E. Lake Drive in Orange

July 13 - vegetation fire at 900 W. River Lane in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department arrested an arson suspect reportedly responsible for starting 14 area fires within the past month.Officers took 26-year-old homeless man Gustavo Garcia into custody at around 1 p.m. Friday after responding with the Orange County Fire Authority to a vegetation blaze that he allegedly started in Santiago Creek near the 900 block of West River Lane.Garcia was later booked into the Santa Ana Jail for multiple felony counts of arson, which will be presented to the Orange County District Attorney for criminal filing consideration.Below is the complete list of fires allegedly set by Garcia:The investigation is still ongoing and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional suspects.Anyone with further information about these intentional fires or additional suspects is urged to contact OCFA Fire Captain Lackey at 714-573-6709 or the SAPD at 714-245-8345.