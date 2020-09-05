DUI suspect accused of killing OC pregnant woman pleads not guilty

The suspected DUI driver accused of killing a pregnant woman in Anaheim pleaded not guilty Friday to murder.
By ABC7.com staff
The suspected DUI driver accused of killing a pregnant woman in Anaheim pleaded not guilty Friday to murder.

Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, 40, appeared before a judge via video.

Prosecutors say she jumped a curb on Aug. 11, hitting and killing 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, who was eight months pregnant.

Aguilar was out on a walk with her husband, James Alvarez, who was not hurt.

Their baby girl Adalyn Rose was delivered by emergency cesarean section and survived.

Pandolfi was previously convicted of DUI three times before last month's deadly crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Adalyn Rose.

RELATED STORIES:

Pregnant woman fatally struck by suspected DUI driver in Anaheim

Husband speaks out after pregnant wife killed by alleged drunk driver

Community welcomes baby girl after mother killed by alleged drunk driver

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countytraffic fatalitiesduidrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingdui crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th body in 11 days recovered along Orange County coast
'Plague warning' closes Lake Tahoe beach
What is causing the heat wave in California?
Severe heat wave to hit this weekend - but how hot will it get?
LA County cooling centers help residents beat the heat
Extreme heat wave to strain CA power grid
Officials say 'paintball wars' plaguing LA are 'recipe for disaster'
Show More
State launches PSA series to combat spread of COVID-19
Particle discovered that can neutralize COVID-19
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
Southwest Airlines adds Palm Springs as new destination
COVID devastating toll on law enforcement officers
More TOP STORIES News