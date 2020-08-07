Business

OC restaurants compliant with COVID-19 guidelines eligible for $1K grant

Help for Orange County restaurants following California's COVID-19 guidelines is now available through the SafeDineOC program.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Help for Orange County restaurants following California's COVID-19 guidelines is available through the SafeDineOC program.

Through the CARES Act, $10 million will fund the $1,000 grants for the program.

The President and CEO of the Orange County Business Council, Lucy Dunn, explained the purpose of the grants during a press briefing Thursday.

"These grants reward restaurants trying to do the right thing by reimbursing them for the costs of masks, cleaning supplies, reconfiguring tables and chairs for distancing protocols," Dunn said.

Recognizing Orange County's diversity, the information and application on the website is made available in six languages.

Requirements for eligibility include a current O.C.-issued health permit, California restaurant guidance compliance, photo or photos showing the restaurant name with a posted checklist and attestation, W-9 form and $1,000-worth of CARES Act-qualified purchase receipts.

"They can give us receipts from March 1 through the end of this program, 60 days from today," Dunn said.

The Vice Chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Andrew Do, said a list of businesses awarded the money will be posted on the program's website to "allow the public a chance to find out which restaurants that they would like to patronize, who follow the COVID-19 protocol to protect their workers and public."

"And so I believe that this measure will encourage further adherence and further participation in the SafeDineOC program," Do said.

Do said the board was looking at extending grants like these to other business sectors.
