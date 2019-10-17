OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at San Clemente skate park

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County sheriff's investigator has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly pulled a gun on a group of teenagers at a San Clemente skate park over the weekend.

Video shows a confrontation between the teenagers and the sheriff's investigator, who was off-duty at the time.

The investigator is seen in the video wearing a white hat and appeared to have pulled a small handgun after a teen raised his skateboard in the air.

The confrontation allegedly started over loud music and then escalated.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that read in part:

"Orange County Sheriff's Department employees are expected to conduct themselves with professionalism on and off-duty. We take this incident seriously and will fully investigate."

One teen's mother told Eyewitness News that the man did not immediately identify himself as a law enforcement officer.

An internal investigation is underway and the investigator has been put on administrative leave, according to the department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san clementeorange countyteenagersorange county sheriff's departmentguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, wounded at Santa Monica pier, police say
Video allegedly shows Lynwood teacher placing teen in chokehold
15-million-year-old fossils exhumed in Simi Valley
Jury deciding penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
'Tarzan' actor's son killed mother before being shot by deputies
Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood on edge after home-invasion robberies
Burbank airport noise complaints continue as officials search for solutions
Show More
Man gambling at Florida casino drugged, robbed by 2 women
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in Koreatown
1 million kids could lose free lunch with Trump administration rule
Star Wars droids, illustrator surprise East LA school with a reading party
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
More TOP STORIES News