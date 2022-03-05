Ocean Institute explores and educates future generations about the underwater world

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- The Ocean Institute is in Dana Point, Orange County. Known for being a hands-on museum, the institute is dedicated to teaching people about the beauty of the ocean and its sea life."We do everything from coding to boat building. I mean, it's just about anything you can imagine," said Wendy Marshall, the president and CEO of the Ocean Institute.Marshall says the institute has become the go-to space for ocean education, environmental education, and California history."We're a little more gritty than your traditional aquarium, a little more hands on than your traditional museums using the ocean as our classroom, we inspire children to learn," said Marshall.You can expect to roll up your sleeves and have some fun with critters, artifacts and their unique sea life touch tanks where children and families experience touching rays."We have monthly themes they change every month. The shark and ray touch tank is the best," said Kelsey Reimer, the program development manager."That's one of the biggest things is we're still only less than 10% of like a solid understanding of the ocean," said Sara Vaughn, the volunteer manager. "A big important thing is making sure that we're caring for it because ultimately caring for it cares for ourselves."