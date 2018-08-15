Orange County Fire Authority, Sheriff's Department repair relationship with joint operations plan

EMBED </>More Videos

The Orange County Fire Authority and Orange County Sheriff's Department said they're starting fresh by entering into a new joint operations plan for their helicopters to better serve the community. (KABC)

By
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) --
The Orange County Fire Authority and Orange County Sheriff's Department said they're starting fresh by entering into a new joint operations plan for their helicopters to better serve the community.

It's a far cry from the tension during a rescue in January, when Duke 6, Orange County Sheriff's Department's chopper, was asked to cancel.

It was just one of the many in-air squabbles between the agencies' helicopters over the last two years. But officials said that stops now. The new plan calls for the sheriff chopper to take the lead on criminal activity and search-and-rescue operations.

The fire authority will be in charge of on pavement medical responses and fires.

"We are working together to complement capabilities, fill in gaps and serve as a force multiplier," Sheriff Sandra Hutchens said.

The drama between the two agencies got so bad the Orange County Grand Jury released a report, citing concerns of delays in patient care because of the fighting.

We're told they worked together during the Holy Fire and the relationship continues to build - even working toward moving their bases together.

"We cannot afford in Orange County to have our guns and our hoses fighting each other in the air," Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer said.

The new joint operating plan became effective immediately. There is no timeline for the co-location plan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
orange county sheriff's departmentorange county fire authorityrelationshipssearch and rescuefirehelicopterOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighter impostor caught on video in Lake Elsinore
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
Iraqi refugee arrested in NorCal over connections to ISIS, US officials say
Police searching for Harbor City marijuana dispensary burglars
CA Democrats blast conditions at IE immigrant facilities
Utah girl orders dozens of toys on Amazon; family donates items
Former ICE agent from Riverside accused of sexual assault
VIDEO: LA parking garage rage
Show More
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
LA is first in US to install subway body scanners
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
Immigrant US Army veteran fighting for citizenship in LA court
Holy Fire containment rises to 72 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
More News