Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy shoots, wounds man in Palms

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man Tuesday morning in Palms, authorities said.The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Vera Avenue, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Department.The wounded man was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.