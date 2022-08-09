Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey parking lot

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Monterey Park police officer was shot and killed in a parking lot in Downey Monday afternoon, officials say.

The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. in a parking lot at 12070 Lakewood Boulevard, in front of a gym at the shopping center.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. It appeared he may have been shot in or near a black Dodge Charger. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered the victim was an off-duty officer of the Monterey Park Police Department. His name has not been released.

A possible motive and circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

DEVELOPING: Details will be added to this report as they become available.