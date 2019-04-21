Officer wounded in South Los Angeles officer-involved shooting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles Saturday night, officials say.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Long Beach Avenue and 52nd Street, according to Los Angeles firefighters. Police said Newton area gang officers conducted a vehicle stop and the occupant in the vehicle got out and fled.

During the foot pursuit, another man appeared and shot the officer several times, police said. The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect who fired.



The unidentified LAPD officer is said to be out of surgery and in critical but stable condition. He is recovering at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center.

The wounded suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Police initially said two occupants were in the vehicle when officers conducted the traffic stop. Investigators reviewed evidence that led them to believe the suspect who was wounded was also the one who shot at the officer.

Police continued searching for the driver of the vehicle connected to the traffic stop, issuing a citywide tactical alert.

The search for the driver was discontinued and investigators are attempting to identify him, police said Sunday morning.
