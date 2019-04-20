Officer wounded in South Los Angeles officer-involved shooting; suspect search underway

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles Saturday night, officials say.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Long Beach Avenue and 52nd Street, according to Los Angeles firefighters. Police said Newton area gang officers conducted a vehicle stop and two occupants in the vehicle got out and fled. During the foot pursuit, there was an officer-involved shooting.


Police said a suspect and officer were shot and wounded. The unidentified LAPD officer is said to be out of surgery and in critical but stable condition. The wounded suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

An officer is in critical but stable condition after being shot in South Los Angeles Saturday night.



A search is ongoing for a second suspect, who is believed to be armed, police said. The LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert for the manhunt.

