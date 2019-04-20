Officer wounded in South Los Angeles officer-involved shooting; suspect search underway

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Long Beach Avenue and 52nd Street, according to Los Angeles firefighters. Police said Newton area gang officers conducted a vehicle stop and two occupants in the vehicle got out and fled. During the foot pursuit, there was an officer-involved shooting.
There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in South LA, in the area of 52nd Street and Long Beach Avenue. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 21, 2019
Police said a suspect and officer were shot and wounded. The unidentified LAPD officer is said to be out of surgery and in critical but stable condition. The wounded suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
A search is ongoing for a second suspect, who is believed to be armed, police said. The LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert for the manhunt.
Massive police presence in South LA after an officer involved shooting. Search is on for a suspect.— Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) April 21, 2019
Waiting to hear if #LAPD officer may have been hit. pic.twitter.com/Q4FQrSHTvX