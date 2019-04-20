Officer wounded in South Los Angeles officer-involved shooting; suspect search underway

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in South LA, in the area of 52nd Street and Long Beach Avenue. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 21, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5262568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An officer is in critical but stable condition after being shot in South Los Angeles Saturday night.

Massive police presence in South LA after an officer involved shooting. Search is on for a suspect.

Waiting to hear if #LAPD officer may have been hit. pic.twitter.com/Q4FQrSHTvX — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) April 21, 2019

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles Saturday night, officials say.The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Long Beach Avenue and 52nd Street, according to Los Angeles firefighters. Police said Newton area gang officers conducted a vehicle stop and two occupants in the vehicle got out and fled. During the foot pursuit, there was an officer-involved shooting.Police said a suspect and officer were shot and wounded. The unidentified LAPD officer is said to be out of surgery and in critical but stable condition. The wounded suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.A search is ongoing for a second suspect, who is believed to be armed, police said. The LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert for the manhunt.