California AG investigating fatal CHP shooting on 105 Freeway in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Department of Justice is investigating a CHP shooting on the 105 freeway in Lynwood that was captured on video.

Multiple videos from the Sunday afternoon incident are circulating on social media, showing the altercation between the CHP officer and the man in the middle of the roadway.

The video shows the two struggling on the ground in the middle of lanes. The video then shows the officer pulling his gun and shooting the man multiple times.

CHP says the incident started with reports about a man walking on the freeway around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officers found the man walking across westbound lanes while wearing headphones and talking on his phone.

The CHP officer made contact with the man and then the struggle began, ending in the shooting.

The man later died at the hospital. The westbound 105 was closed for hours as authorities investigated.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced that the state DOJ is investigating the incident in accordance with state law. The department declined to comment on the videos or specifics of the investigation.