Armed-robbery suspect wounded in shooting involving LAPD on Melrose, flees scene

By ABC7.com staff
FAIRFAX VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers exchanged gunfire with suspects in an armed robbery in the Fairfax Village area Thursday.

One of the two suspects was believed to be wounded by gunfire but fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. An officer incurred minor injuries.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Melrose and Fairfax avenues.

Police say there was an armed robbery in the area. Officers fired at the suspects, hitting one. Both of them took off in a vehicle.

Streets were being closed in the area during the investigation.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.

