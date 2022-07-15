Armed-robbery suspect wounded in shooting involving LAPD on Melrose, flees scene

One of the two suspects was believed to be wounded by gunfire but fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. An officer incurred minor injuries.
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Melrose and Fairfax avenues.
Police say there was an armed robbery in the area. Officers fired at the suspects, hitting one. Both of them took off in a vehicle.
Streets were being closed in the area during the investigation.
A description of the suspects was not immediately available.
