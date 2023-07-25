WATCH LIVE

1 person killed, 1 injured after LAPD responds to stabbing report in Reseda

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, July 25, 2023 7:40PM
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting involving an LAPD officer and a suspect armed with a knife in Reseda Tuesday.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was dead and another injured after police responded to a stabbing near a Denny's restaurant Tuesday in Reseda.

Officers were sent to the 7600 block of Reseda Boulevard about 11:10 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man armed with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A shooting involving police officers occurred, the LAPD says. One person was dead at the scene in front of a store in the strip mall at Reseda and Saticoy Street.

Two ambulances were dispatched, one for the suspect shot by officers and one for a man with multiple stab wounds. It was not immediately clear which of the two individuals was deceased.

City News Service contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

