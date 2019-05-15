Officials warning of growing Social Security scam

Scammers have a new way of stealing Social Security numbers and money from unsuspecting victims, officials say.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that some people are getting calls telling them their Social Security number has been suspended and they need to confirm the number, withdraw money or buy gift cards, which is then stolen.

In the past 12 months, more than 76,000 complaints about impostors were reported, resulting in $19 million in losses.

The FTC warns not to trust unknown numbers or give away personal information.
