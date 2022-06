CINCINNATI (KABC) -- In a crowded Cincinnati, Ohio courtroom on Thursday, Antonio Hughes was feeling a lot of emotions, prompting him to attack his 3-year-old son's alleged killer.The incident was caught on video. Hughes is seen leaping at the murder suspect, Desean Brown.Brown is accused of throwing Hughes' son into the Ohio River while he was still alive after stabbing the boy's 29-year-old mother to death.The video shows Hughes punching Brown repeatedly until he was held down by officers.Hughes has not been charged and was escorted out of the courtroom by police.