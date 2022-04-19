pets

21-year-old Florida chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world

The dog was born on January 9, 2001.
EMBED <>More Videos

21-year-old Florida chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world

One dog in the sunshine state is now an official Guinness World Record holder.

Toby Keith, the chihuahua, has just been named the oldest living dog.

The seven-pound pooch is 21 years and 99 days old.

For a chihuahua, that's a rare feat as the usual life expectancy of an average chihuahua ranges from 12 to 18 years old.

And although Toby Keith does have a heart condition, it doesn't give him too much trouble.

His owner Gisela Shore says he stays active and is not big on sweets, but there is something he likes to eat for breakfast each day.

"First thing in the morning, when we wake up at 6:30, I give him a slice of turkey. Tha his favorite treat," said Shore.

The dog was born on January 9, 2001.

Toby Keith was the last puppy of the litter left in a cardboard box when Shore found him.

The country music fan named the dog after one of her favorite singers who happened to be touring near her home in Florida at the time.

Once his record was confirmed, family and friends were thrilled. To celebrate, Toby Keith got a bath, nails trimmed, and went on a car ride.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogssocietypetsworld recordanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
PETS
Members-only dog club in SoCal giving people something to bark about
Video shows thief snatching pit bull from home in Sun Valley
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
LA's 1st dog social club is a park, café, bar, and lounge
TOP STORIES
Jacqueline Avant's killer gets life in prison for Beverly Hills murder
Siblings, 3 and 4, dead from apparent drowning in Lake Hughes area
Depp testifies in defamation case: 'I am obsessed with the truth'
Santa Ana could ban police from playing music while on video
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Mysterious liver disease in kids spreads to US, Europe
2 CA siblings get 2 kidney transplants in less than 24 hours
Show More
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
Potential jurors in Kardashian case air disdain to their faces
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
SoCal teen to testify in support of bill for social media safeguards
More TOP STORIES News