21-year-old Florida chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world

One dog in the sunshine state is now an official Guinness World Record holder.Toby Keith, the chihuahua, has just been named the oldest living dog.The seven-pound pooch is 21 years and 99 days old.For a chihuahua, that's a rare feat as the usual life expectancy of an average chihuahua ranges from 12 to 18 years old.And although Toby Keith does have a heart condition, it doesn't give him too much trouble.His owner Gisela Shore says he stays active and is not big on sweets, but there is something he likes to eat for breakfast each day."First thing in the morning, when we wake up at 6:30, I give him a slice of turkey. Tha his favorite treat," said Shore.The dog was born on January 9, 2001.Toby Keith was the last puppy of the litter left in a cardboard box when Shore found him.The country music fan named the dog after one of her favorite singers who happened to be touring near her home in Florida at the time.Once his record was confirmed, family and friends were thrilled. To celebrate, Toby Keith got a bath, nails trimmed, and went on a car ride.