'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo uses Glendale DMV office to film NPR 'Tiny Desk' concert

Singer Olivia Rodrigo recently took over the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Glendale to film a performance for NPR's "Tiny Desk" concert series.
The California DMV took to Twitter on Tuesday asking its followers if they recognized the office - which appeared to be empty at the time of the filming.
Check out @oliviarodrigo's performance on @nprmusic's Tiny Desk Concert showcasing our Glendale #CADMV office. #NPRTinyDesk #NPRMusic #DMV https://t.co/RfH6KPmIZw
Rodrigo recently announced her "Sour" tour will kick off in San Francisco in April. It includes two shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
On Tuesday, Google released its top trending searches of the year.
"Drivers License" was the most searched song on Google of 2021.