LA County testing sites run out of new pick-up COVID tests amid skyrocketing demand

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) -- As the COVID-19 surge continues, so does the demand for testing. Los Angeles County officials are working to expand resources. In January, a new testing collection was launched by offering free pick-up test kits at certain locations like Obregon Park in East Los Angeles.
"The process is pretty easy. They give you the instructions and the pouch that has what you need," said Maria Ramos, an East L.A. resident who was given a kit.
The kits contain PCR tests. All residents need to do is pick it up, take it with them, perform the test and drop it off at one of the sites that is a part of the new program. No appointment is needed.
However, some people showed up hopeful to get a kit on Tuesday morning, only to find out site in location like East L.A. and Cudahy ran out of the kits within hours.
"I am a little shocked. I kind of figured. It's so hard to get it anywhere," said Kayla Solis, who showed up to Obregon Park.
The new collection program is offered at 13 sites across the county, according to officials. The kits are intended for people who are experiencing symptoms and can book an appointment.
Each location has a limited number of kits per day and are available while supplies last. Test results are available within 24 to 48 hours.
"I think it's a safer because people get to choose where they take the test," said Anthony Castro, who showed up to the East L.A. location.
The kits test for COVID and the flu, according to officials. Workers at the sites said each location will get 500 kits each day.
Click here to search location with new collection service.
