Coronavirus

Study by CA researchers shows how COVID symptoms evolved between delta, omicron

By Luz Pena
EMBED <>More Videos

Study shows how COVID symptoms evolved between delta, omicron

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a year of collecting data from more than 63,000 people who got tested in San Francisco, researchers learned how the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus are evolving.

"It is not the same disease as we were seeing with delta and the previous variants," said Dr. John Swartzberg, U.C Berkeley Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology clinical professor emeritus.

U.C Berkeley infectious diseases expert Dr. Swartzberg said this study confirms what clinicians are seeing. Eye-opening characteristics of how the virus is infecting the human body with omicron versus delta.

VIDEO: Scientists explain why getting infected with omicron doesn't protect you from other COVID variants
EMBED More News Videos

Gladstone Institutes discovers why COVID-19 omicron infection doesn't give you natural immunity against other variants like delta and alpha.



"People who are infected with omicron tend to get more upper respiratory disease. Nose, throat, more congestion in the upper air ways. People who had delta in previous infections had more systemic symptoms like fever, body aches," said Dr. Swartzberg.

The study by UCSF researchers, the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub and the Latino Task Force found that the most common symptom during omicron were cough, followed by sore throat, congestion and very rarely loss of smell or taste.

"If you were boosted ironically you got more upper airway congestion like nose is stuffier. If you were boosted, you just had a couple of the mRNA jabs or if you weren't vaccinated at all you didn't get necessarily as much upper airway congestion, but you got more sick in terms of fever and bad body aches," said Dr. Swartzberg.

The Latino Task Force was key in gathering this data. They followed up with those who tested positive at their Mission test site and tracked their symptoms.

VIDEO: Here's why some people still get COVID even after being vaccinated and double-boosted
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Gandhi of UCSF says that even if you are vaccinated, double boosted and doing everything right, this omicron subvariant can still infect you.



"One thing also that we found through the omicron is that at the end of the five days recommended isolation, most people still tested positive. So, the importance to continue to test is very high," said Susan Rojas with the Latino Task Force.

Their data also found that fevers were "less common among persons who had received boosters compared to unvaccinated people or those who received the primary series."

"What we can infer is that those who are boosted were presenting a lot more of the congestion symptoms. Which means that the immune system was recognizing the virus a lot quicker and making it harder to advance," said Rojas.

This study is pending peer-review.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinescoronavirus testingomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldstudydoctorscoronavirus test
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA Archbishop José Gomez tests positive for COVID
LA health officials: All signs keep pointing to summer COVID-19 surge
Pfizer: COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
TOP STORIES
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
New Compton city councilman to be sworn in after election overturned
New outdoor watering restrictions to take effect in LA
Beloved neighborhood cat 'Miss Kitty' stolen from WeHo porch: video
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks
2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam
Show More
How drinking coffee is linked to lower risk of death: Study
Toy Fox Terrier 'Pebbles,' 22, crowned world's oldest living dog
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
'Rust' prop master said she found live rounds on set after shooting
In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil
More TOP STORIES News