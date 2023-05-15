If you're looking for fresh food and refreshing cocktails to go along with your brunch, look no further than Benchmark in Santa Ana.

On The Menu: This Santa Ana gem offers refreshing food, cocktails perfect for brunch

Located on the corner of a quiet Santa Ana street, it's a beautiful and entirely outdoor experience. The restaurant specializes in American bistro cuisine.

"You can see Benchmark is all outdoors. We really created the restaurant four years ago for our friends and family and guests to gather here, and really the community of Santa Ana to have a place that they can come and dine," said owner Duane Greenleaf.

From the entrees to the cocktails, the concentration is always on the freshest ingredients. And, the menu changes seasonally.

Items on the menu currently include chicken enchiladas and a lobster ricotta ravioli -- you're bound to find an entrée you love.

For brunch, check out the French toast drizzled with a chocolate and dulce de leche sauce, accompanied by caramelized bananas. Or the irresistible Belgian waffle, topped with berries and whipped cream.

The pastrami hash combines pastrami, sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts with a poached egg and deliciously creamy chipotle sauce to complete the dish.

"For me, Benchmark is a place that I want people to feel like they're in a backyard and they're having food outside and they're just enjoying the community of Santa Ana. Enjoy some great food and take some nice pictures and go home with good memories of our food," said Executive Chef Stefano Ciociola.

Benchmark also prides itself on its craft cocktails. The lavender lemon basil, garnished with basil and lime is a favorite.

"Besides the absolutely incredible cuisine, we've really focused on kind service, where people come here and they feel like they belong. It's not unusual for five tables to be talking to one another," Greenleaf said.

Benchmark is closed on Mondays and Tuesday. Reservations can be made on Yelp.

The restaurant is located at 601 E Santa Ana Boulevard.