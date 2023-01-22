On The Menu: Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant provides IE with what feels like mom's home cooking

Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant has been providing that "mom's home cooking" feeling to the Inland Empire for years with family recipes that have been passed down for generations.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- There truly isn't anything like a home cooked meal, unless you're dining at Rosa Maria's.

In this edition of "On The Menu," we take you inside the popular spot and unveil how their delicious meals are made - including their homemade flour tortillas.

"It's the kind of meal you'd want if you're not at home," said a worker.

Rosa Maria's first location opened in San Bernardino in 1975. According to staff, their best sellers are their chile rellenos and garbage burritos.

The fast casual Mexican spot is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At the Fontana location, you can sit down, order take out or order online through food delivery apps.

You can also find Rosa Maria's in East Highlands and Redlands.

A fifth location, which will allow customers to order through a drive-thru, is set to open in Hesperia next spring.