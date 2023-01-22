Vaka Burger serves up flavorful 'gourmet-meal-in-a-bun' style burgers

In this edition of our new "On The Menu" series, we explore Vaka Burger, which specializes in burgers they describe as "a gourmet meal in a bun."

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Are you in the mood for a big, juicy burger? ABC7's "On The Menu" has got you covered.

In this edition of our new series, we explore Vaka Burger, which specializes in burgers they describe as "a gourmet meal in a bun."

"I just really think that our burgers are different, the way they taste. It's not really a burger," said chef and Vaka Burger owner Aaron J. Perez.

Fan favorites include the TRuFF, which includes baby arugula, Havarti cheese, white truffle oil, beer braised caramelized onions and roasted garlic aioli. The OG and SMaSH BURGER are also fan favorites.

Everyone knows a burger is complete without a side of fries. Vaka Burger hand cuts shoestring style fries. You can order regular, truffle or dirty fries, which is their take on In-N-Out's "animal style" fries.

Perez, a Boyle Heights native, was the winner of a Food Network competition. He and his wife used the earnings to open the restaurant and their business has been going strong since 2013.

"It's been a long road and we've really done things from the ground up, it's really home grown," he said. "I wanted to have a gourmet version of things I grew up eating."

Vaka Burger also offers vegan and vegetarian options. You can stop by one of their two locations in historic Filipino town and another in Irvine, right on the border of Tustin.

Visit Vaka Burger's website for prices and hours.