On the Red Carpet: August entertainment preview: 'Ahsoka,' 'Only Murders in the Building' and more

"On The Red Carpet" has a preview of the exciting new shows and movies coming this August including a new season of "Only Murders in the Building" and the new Star Wars series, "Ahsoka."

"Ahsoka" stars Rosario Dawson as a former Jedi knight and padawan to Anakin Skywalker, who first appeared as an animated character in "The Clone Wars."

In an interview with "On The Red Carpet," Dawson marveled at the scope of the new series and what it took to make the show as an actor, including learning martial arts in her forties.

"All the technology that's been created so that we can do storytelling like this, it's magical," Dawson said. "And it's been such an incredible journey and to still be challenged and pushed is a dream."

"Ahsoka" premieres August 23 on Disney+.

"Only Murders in the Building" is nominated for an impressive 11 Emmys this year, including "Outstanding Comedy Series."

Now the hit Hulu whodunit is back for an all-new season on August 8, with Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd joining the all-star cast!

One of the shows stars, Selena Gomez, told "On The Red Carpet" that working with Streep made her cry tears of joy.

"She would bring me to tears because I've looked up to her and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be able to watch her do what she does so brilliantly," Gomez said.

Also this August, TV viewers will see the season finale of "The Bachelorette" and the final seasons of "Reservation Dogs," "Breeders," "Archer," and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

For Marvel fans, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3" comes to Disney+ and "Ms. Marvel" comes to ABC.

Looking for a new movie? "Vacation Friends 2" premieres on Hulu August 25 and "Miguel Wants to Fight streams on Hulu August 16.

For more, watch the full August Preview episode of "On the Red Carpet" in the video above.