False report of shooting at Ontario Mills mall prompts police response

Monday, May 29, 2023 10:22PM
A false report of a shooting at the Ontario Mills mall prompted a large response from police.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A false report of a shooting at Ontario Mills mall Monday afternoon prompted a large response from police.

Ontario police said officers arrived to the mall around 1:45 p.m. after reports of a disturbance and were investigating if a crime happened.

They determined a group of people ran through the mall, causing panic among shoppers.

"Ontario Dispatch then received multiple calls claiming a person had a gun and gun shots were heard. It has been determined that there was no gun or shots fired," Ontario police tweeted.

The police department said it will investigate the false claims and hold any suspects accountable.

Police said the mall remains opens and is safe.

