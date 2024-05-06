Innocent driver, suspect dead after police chase, officer-involved shooting in Ontario

The suspect was shot after crashing into other cars, killing one driver, and then trying to carjack another vehicle, Ontario police say.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- An innocent driver is dead and a suspect was fatally shot by officers following a chase, violent crash and attempted carjacking in Ontario on Sunday, authorities say.

The series of events unfolded after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in Ontario around 10:30 a.m. A man was reported to be armed and was demanding his girlfriend come outside, police say.

When officers showed up, he was inside his vehicle and refused to come out.

After a standoff that lasted about 30 minutes, he drove off at high speeds and officers chased him over surface streets and the 60 freeway, where he reportedly drove into oncoming traffic. He exited the freeway and then was involved in a crash with multiple vehicles in the area of Philadelphia Street and Grove Avenue.

Police later said a woman who was driving one of the other vehicles died after she was brought to a local hospital. Another driver was treated for minor injuries.

After the crash, the suspect fled the scene on foot and tried to carjack another vehicle. That's when the officer-involved shooting happened in the area of Cucamonga Avenue and Cedar Street.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.