ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a shooting involving police near Ontario International Airport.A large police presence is gathered at a hotel in the area of Vineyard and G Street. Ontario police said the location is safe but the public was asked to stay away from the area during the investigation.Video from AIR7 HD showed a man's body inside a ground-floor hotel room at the Quality Inn.It's not clear yet what led to the incident. There were no reports of officers injured.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.