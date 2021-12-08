Juvenile arrested in connection with online threat against Ontario school after airsoft items seized

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A juvenile was arrested in connection with an online threat that was made against a junior high school in Ontario.After identifying the person believed responsible for making the threat, The Ontario Police Department says officers searched their home and found an airsoft rifle, airsoft handgun, vest and airsoft magazines.The nature of the threat made against Ray Wiltsey Junior High School was not clear.The juvenile, whose exact age was not disclosed, was eventually released back to their parent, who was cited for youth accountability.Police say there are no additional threats to the school.Meanwhile in Long Beach, police say they are investigating social media threats against Long Beach Poly High School and Wilson High School.The Long Beach Police Department says it is not clear who is responsible, but officers are stepping up patrols in the meantime.