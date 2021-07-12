Chase ends with police shooting suspect near 10 Freeway in Ontario

EMBED <>More Videos

Chase ends with police shooting suspect near 10 Fwy in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was shot by police near the 10 Freeway in Ontario following a chase Monday afternoon.

The chase apparently began when the car's driver refused to pull over for Fontana police, triggering the pursuit.

The chase ended at the scene of the shooting near the eastbound 10 Freeway and Milliken Avenue.

Aerial footage captured by AIR7 HD showed the suspect's vehicle on the freeway onramp and it appeared police vehicles had rammed into the side of the suspect vehicle.

The person shot was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to Fontana police. Two people - a male and a female - were in the car, but it was unclear who had been shot.

It was not immediately known what prompted officers to shoot.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countycar chasepolice shooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed by truck while climbing out of manhole in Panorama City
17-million-gallon sewage spill prompts closure of some LA beaches
Departing Burger King workers leave message: 'We all quit'
Angels' Ohtani makes All-Star history as starting pitcher, batter
OC soup kitchen fights efforts by city to shut down its operation
As Delta variant spreads, McDonald's hosts SoCal vaccine clinics
LAX Police chief announces run for LA County sheriff
Show More
US officials flag 'small' reaction risk with J&J vaccine
Fire guts popular Lake Elsinore biker bar, kills owner's dog
Stagecoach releases 2022 lineup. Check out who's headlining
Benefit concert planned to help family of slain firefighter
Search underway for suspect in deadly Diamond Bar hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News