Man hospitalized in serious condition after being shot at youth football game in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot multiple times Saturday at a youth football game in Ontario, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 10:45 a.m. on a football field at Colony High School, a spokesperson for the Ontario Police Department said.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene, the spokesman said. No description was available.

Police described the "non-school-sponsored event" as a Pop Warner football game. Whether the victim was a coach or spectator was not immediately clear.

No other injuries were reported.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation. In a tweet, the Police Department said the victim "was targeted."